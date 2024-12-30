News Reporter

Interested applicants can apply at www.forumcomm.com/careers!

The Bemidji Pioneer has been delivering award-winning local news to Bemidji, MN and the surrounding communities since 1896. Its best-in-class journalism earned the publication first-place awards in general excellence, sports reporting, advertising excellence and best website by the Minnesota Newspaper Association in 2023. The Bemidji Pioneer is part of Forum Communications Company, a 5th-generation family-owned media company with 20+ publications across the Upper Midwest that collectively deliver local news to more than 5 million readers every month.

SUMMARY

The Bemidji Pioneer is seeking a general assignments reporter with an emphasis on local government, health and human interest stories in the Bemidji region. While experience is preferred, a candidate’s drive, interest and willingness to learn are the main things required for this position.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

● Research and report on assigned topics and issues.

● Determine story focus and write/produce stories according to editorial and AP style and format standards for print and web publishing platforms.

● Develop unique story ideas and content that drive digital memberships and reader engagement.

● Respond with urgency to breaking news, which includes writing stories and producing visuals on deadline with a digital audience in mind.

● Embrace a creative, collaborative approach with other team members and with other FCC departments and locations.

● Contribute to the overall advancement of digital initiatives; share and promote digital content through various social media channels as needed.

QUALIFICATIONS

● Journalism or communications degree is desired, though equivalent experience will be considered.

● Writing experience for a newspaper, website, magazine or specialty publication is preferred, but not required.

● Basic photography and photo editing experience is preferred.

● Some experience in proofreading or editing is preferred; AP Style knowledge is a plus.

Expected compensation for this role is between $16 and $17/hour based on qualifications and experience.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

We are a family-owned media and technology company that has been providing trustworthy, quality journalism and business solutions for more than a century. We’ve always been in the business of telling stories, but we’re more than just a newspaper today. As one of the Upper Midwest’s largest media organizations, we are leaders in the business of print and digital news, technology, telebroadcasting, printing, and agency advertising.

The company is comprised of passionate and purpose-driven people fueled by collaboration and innovation. In addition to a generous benefits package, you’ll enjoy development and growth opportunities, an inclusive and creative culture, and a safe working environment. We believe in supporting each other, working hard towards common goals, and having fun. Come for the perks. Stay for the people.

Forum Communications Company offers the following for all full time and 32 benefited employees:

Health, dental, and vision packages

Company paid short term disability and life insurance coverage

Critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage options

Paid maternity and parental leave

Retirement benefits

Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.