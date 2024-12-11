The Faribault County Register located in Blue Earth, Minnesota, is looking for a staff writer. Candidate should be enthusiastic about community journalism and connecting with the community. Must be energetic, dedicated, reliable, self motivated and have the ability to meet deadlines and be a team player.

General assignments will include feature writing, local/county government and sports. Full-time employment with benefits. To apply email resume and writing samples to Kristin Woodwick kwoodwick@faribaultcountyregister.com