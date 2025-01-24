Multimedia Journalist – Park Rapids, MN

The Park Rapids Enterprise has been delivering award-winning local news to Park Rapids, MN and the surrounding communities since 1882. Its best-in-class journalism has earned the publication multiple awards over the years from the Minnesota Newspaper Association. The Park Rapids Enterprise is part of Forum Communications Company, a 5th-generation family-owned media company with 20+ publications across the Upper Midwest that collectively deliver local news to more than 5 million readers every month.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

Produce engaging news, features, and enterprise work for a print and digital audience.

Write and produce creative and unique content that includes but is not limited to stories, videos, photos, audio, and podcasts.

Develop story ideas around content areas that drive subscribers and loyalty to the brand.

Collaborate with audience engagement team to gain insight into website and story metrics and to determine new, engaging ways to present content online.

Embrace a creative, collaborative approach with other team members and in working with other FCC departments and locations.

Work with a team of producers to grow audiences throughout the company.

Produce/participate in podcasts and video blogs.

Live stream events and press conferences.

Video editing and production, regular website and social media work.

Share and promote FCC digital content through various social media channels.

Maintain photo archiving as required.

QUALIFICATIONS

A college degree in journalism, communications, or a related field is required, though equivalent experience will be considered.

Previous writing experience for a newspaper, website, magazine or similar publication.

Experience using digital analytics tools is preferred, and basic knowledge of video/photo editing is required, with the ideal candidate also having experience with podcasts, video blogs, and live streaming.

Some experience in proofreading or editing is preferred; AP Style knowledge a plus.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills are essential.

Must be able to multitask and juggle many different projects in a fast-paced environment.

Ability to work quickly and accurately using a Web-based content management system.

Must be creative, hardworking, and a self-starter.

Must possess a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the company.

Must carry an acceptable level of vehicle insurance as required by the company.

Expected compensation for this role is between $17 and $19/hour, based on qualifications and experience.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

We are a family-owned media and technology company that has been providing trustworthy, quality journalism and business solutions for more than a century. We’ve always been in the business of telling stories, but we’re more than just a newspaper today. As one of the Upper Midwest’s largest media organizations, we are leaders in the business of print and digital news, technology, telebroadcasting, printing, and agency advertising.

The company is comprised of passionate and purpose-driven people fueled by collaboration and innovation. In addition to a generous benefits package, you’ll enjoy development and growth opportunities, an inclusive and creative culture, and a safe working environment. We believe in supporting each other, working hard towards common goals, and having fun. Come for the perks. Stay for the people.

Forum Communications Company offers the following for all full time and 32 benefited employees:

Health, dental, and vision packages

Company paid short term disability and life insurance coverage

Critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage options

Paid maternity and parental leave

Retirement benefits

Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours

