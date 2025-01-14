Unique Proven Newspapers for Sale

Do you want to expand into a unique and profitable opportunity of four newspapers? They will expand your reach, your audience, your advertiser base, your income and offer growth opportunities. They are all available to you with the Teaching Today MN, Teaching Today WI, Manufacturing Today WI and Transportation Today WI statewide newspapers being offered for sale.

• Reason for selling: Retirement is in my future.

• Serving the K-12 educational community in Minnesota and Wisconsin for the past 28 years.

• Active involvement as the educators/communication directors share articles they have written about their student’s or school successes in various career-a focused areas.

• The newspapers act as an important communication and connecting tool for the readers as well as the advertisers.

• Perfect for advertisers to reach their target audience: administration, educators and students.

• All four newspapers offer a robust income and continued growth.

• Each issue offered and distributed with both the print issue directly to the schools and digital edition sent out to our data base of educator email addresses.

• Each newspaper comes with an active web site that includes the latest digital edition offering live web links.

I invite you to explore each of the web sites along with the latest digital edition. Plus we archive two years of the newspapers. http://teachingtodaymn.com, http://teachingtodaywi.com, http://manufacturingtodaywi.com and http://transportationtodaywi.com

To learn more contact Renee at: renee@teachingtodaymn.com or 715-839-7074