Interested candidates can apply at www.forumcomm.com/careers

SUMMARY

The responsibility of the Brainerd and Pequot Lakes General Manager/Advertising Director is to direct and manage the comprehensive day-to-day activity of The Brainerd Dispatch, The Pine and Lakes Echo Journal, and The Echoland Shopper, ensuring that achievement of revenue and expense budgets are attained. All of these entities are a part of Forum Communications Company, a 5th-generation family-owned media company with 20+ publications across the Upper Midwest that collectively deliver local news to more than 5 million readers every month.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

● Provide guidance to team members to ensure company goals and objectives are met.

● Work closely with the Vice President of Advertising and Vice President of Newspaper Operations to align on strategy and to

prepare the annual budgets in collaboration with corporate leadership.

● Direct, manage, and execute the oversight of advertising sales strategy in Brainerd and Pequot Lakes.

● Represent the local brand internally and externally through engagement with civic groups, interacting with local business leaders, and representing each location at community events.

● Participate on community boards to demonstrate the company’s commitment to the community and to strengthen long-term relationships.

● Represent the company as the community’s first point of contact to discuss critical community projects, initiatives, etc.

● Explain company decisions of local impact to the community to develop greater understanding.

● Support and collaborate on sales opportunities with the VP of Advertising Sales.

● Enhance advertising revenue generation by opening doors and creating relationships for sales team members.

● Support and collaborate on content opportunities with the FCC Executive Editor and the editors in Brainerd and Pequot Lakes.

● Collaborate with the company’s circulation and audience development efforts to grow total print and digital audience.

● Oversee and supervise activity relating to print distribution single copy store locations.

● Work in continuous collaboration with Marketing, Finance, HR, Circulation, and Commercial Printing divisions as it relates to Brainerd and Pequot Lakes.

● Provide observable local market intelligence to company wide leadership.

● Work to ensure the local business is profitable and sustainable long term.

● Where applicable identify ongoing continuous expense improvement measures to ensure maximum efficiency.

● Provide leadership and guidance for local employees to ensure the operations departments work to meet company expectations and deliver quality service and product to the community.

● Provide assistance with employee recruitment, hiring, training, staff development, and participate in succession planning for key leadership roles.

● Steward company culture through words and actions.

● Set tone making sure employees are challenged, supported, understand expectations, and are held accountable.

● Actively engage in company-wide innovation and continuous improvement projects.

● Stay abreast of industry trends and changes as they affect the company’s locations.

● Protect the brand from legal entanglements by ensuring all local, state, and federal employment laws are adhered to with collaboration with the human resources team.

General Duties and Responsibilities/Advertising:

● Direct, manage, and execute the oversight of advertising sales strategy in Brainerd and Pequot Lakes.

● Manage a team of local sales representatives while working with the VP of Advertising Sales on companywide sales initiatives.

● Coach and manage sales team members for continued success.

● Work with sales team members to ensure that advertising strategies are developed and revenue targets are attained.

● Create and maintain relationships with advertising partners. Sell direct advertising when applicable in coordination with the local sales team.

● Communicate with the business office in regards to revenue forecasting, payments, sales variances, etc.

● Review sales contracts, set sales goals, and promote all new sales initiatives.

● Talent acquisition, continued development, and supervision of new hire sales training program.

● Create and maintain an atmosphere of openness and positive communication.

QUALIFICATIONS:

● Bachelor degree or equivalent in related field; and six to ten years of related experience and/or training; or a comparable combination.

● Proven history of successful leadership: visionary, high energy, self-managing, effective communicator, fosters creativity and innovation, and manages complexity.

● Ability to identify talent, create and develop teams, and build trust and engagement.

● Capability to identify and capitalize on opportunities quickly; ability to maintain effective balance between strategic and tactical priorities; capacity to drive change and deal with ambiguity.

● Demonstrated ability to establish transparent, candid relationships while maintaining high standards of integrity; capability to present unvarnished truth in a constructive manner.

● Experience cultivating an active network of relationships, driving collaboration and alignment, relating well to key colleagues and connecting with all employees.

● Well-developed oral and written communications abilities.

● The highest ethical standards, integrity and professionalism are assumed.

● Must possess a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the company.

● Must carry an acceptable level of vehicle insurance as required by the company

Expected compensation for this role is between $145,000 and $155,000/year plus bonus potential, based on qualifications and experience.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

We are a family-owned media and technology company that has been providing trustworthy, quality journalism and business solutions for more than a century. We’ve always been in the business of telling stories, but we’re more than just a newspaper today. As one of the Upper Midwest’s largest media organizations, we are leaders in the business of print and digital news, technology, telebroadcasting, printing, and agency advertising.

The company is comprised of passionate and purpose-driven people fueled by collaboration and innovation. In addition to a generous benefits package, you’ll enjoy development and growth opportunities, an inclusive and creative culture, and a safe working environment. We believe in supporting each other, working hard towards common goals, and having fun. Come for the perks. Stay for the people.

Forum Communications Company offers the following for all full time and 32 benefited employees:

Health, dental, and vision packages

Company paid short term disability and life insurance coverage

Critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage options

Paid maternity and parental leave

Retirement benefits

Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.