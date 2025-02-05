Interested candidates can apply at www.forumcomm.com/careers

The Globe has been delivering award-winning local news to Worthington, Minnesota, and the surrounding communities since 1872. Its best-in-class journalism earned the publication first-place awards in general reporting, breaking news coverage and advertising excellence from the Minnesota Newspaper Association in 2023. The Globe is part of Forum Communications Company, a 5th-generation family-owned media company with 20+ publications across the Upper Midwest that collectively deliver local news to more than 5 million readers every month.

This Multimedia Reporter will be responsible for producing engaging, relevant stories and/or visuals on all relevant publishing platforms, with an emphasis on digital content and publishing.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

● Research and report on assigned topics and issues.

● Write stories according to editorial style and format standards for all relevant publishing platforms.

● Drive audience loyalty and digital growth through engaging and timely content.

● Develop unique story ideas and content that drive reader engagement.

● Respond with urgency to breaking news, which includes writing stories and producing visuals on deadline with a digital audience in mind.

● Collaborate collaboratively with digital teams and other FCC departments/locations to make use of available tools and technology to gain insight into story metrics, determine new ways to create and present content online.

● Share and promote digital content through social media channels.

QUALIFICATIONS:

● Writing experience for a newspaper, website, magazine or specialty publication is required.

● Experience using digital analytics and social media tools is preferred, as is basic knowledge of video and photo editing.

● Some experience in proofreading or editing is preferred; AP Style knowledge is a plus.

● Journalism or communications degree is helpful, though equivalent experience will be considered.

● Must be able to multitask and juggle many different projects in a fast-paced environment.

● Ability to work quickly and accurately using a Web-based content management system.

Expected compensation for this role is between $17 and $19/hour, based on qualifications and experience.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

We are a family-owned media and technology company that has been providing trustworthy, quality journalism and business solutions for more than a century. We’ve always been in the business of telling stories, but we’re more than just a newspaper today. As one of the Upper Midwest’s largest media organizations, we are leaders in the business of print and digital news, technology, telebroadcasting, printing, and agency advertising.

The company is comprised of passionate and purpose-driven people fueled by collaboration and innovation. In addition to a generous benefits package, you’ll enjoy development and growth opportunities, an inclusive and creative culture, and a safe working environment. We believe in supporting each other, working hard towards common goals, and having fun. Come for the perks. Stay for the people.

Forum Communications Company offers the following for all full time and 32 benefited employees:

Health, dental, and vision packages

Company paid short term disability and life insurance coverage

Critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage options

Paid maternity and parental leave

Retirement benefits

Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.