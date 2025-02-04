Newspaper Reporter

The Thief River Falls Times/Northern Watch is looking for a full-time reporter. The successful candidate must have experience in journalism and photography, or a degree in journalism. The successful candidate also must be self-motivated and able to tackle issue-related news stories. Duties would include covering school board, county board, features and some weekend events. Health benefits and paid time off are offered. Send a resume and cover letter to Publisher Phil Seibel at pseibel@trftimes.com.