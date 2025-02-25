Part-Time News Reporter

Are you passionate about storytelling, local news, and making an impact in your community? The Hutchinson Station and Litchfield Rail are seeking a motivated, detail-oriented and enthusiastic parttime news reporter to join our team. This position offers an exciting opportunity to cover local news and events that matter to the residents of Hutchinson and Litchfield.

Responsibilities:

Write, report, and produce news stories for print, online, and digital platforms.

Conduct interviews, attend community meetings, and cover a variety of local events.

Maintain a high level of accuracy and objectivity in all reporting.

Collaborate with the editorial team to develop and pitch story ideas.

Work under tight deadlines while maintaining quality and professionalism.

Manage multiple assignments and deliver on time.

Assist with social media updates and promotions related to news coverage.

Qualifications:

Strong writing, editing and communication skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a collaborative team.

Previous experience in journalism or reporting (internships included) is preferred.

Familiarity with newsgathering equipment and basic photo/video skills are a plus.

Selfmotivated with excellent timemanagement skills.

Ability to adapt to changing priorities and meet deadlines.

A passion for local news and community engagement.

Hours:

Part-time position with flexible hours, including some evenings and weekends as needed.

Compensation:

Competitive hourly wage based on experience.

If you’re excited to be part of a growing team and bring local stories to life, we encourage you to apply! To apply, please submit your resume, writing samples, and a brief cover letter explaining why you would be a great fit for this role.

Send applications to: Brent Schacherer at bschacherer@cherryroad.com. Deadline for applications: March 22, 2025

Join us and help keep the communities of Hutchinson and Litchfield informed!