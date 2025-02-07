The Thief River Falls Times is seeking a full-time, multi-skilled content writer to cover a variety of news within the community. This person will need to be versatile to tackle other areas, to include local politics, breaking news, community events and features.

Job Description:

We are looking for someone with a passion for journalism and community news who is ready to showcase the community through their writing. This position is ideal for someone who is ready to meet new people and share their stories through feature pieces while covering events that are important to our readers.

Responsibilities:

• Exceptional reporting and writing skills

• Ability to source and generate impactful enterprise leads, and create impactful content relying on critical relationships

• Be tenacious in their ability to uncover stories through investigation and research

• Ability to report, write, capture visual content, edit and produce stories for multiple platforms on deadline

• Active use of social media for promotion and news gathering

• Demonstrate a strong commitment to the community

Skills:

• Social media and photography sills are a plus for this position.

• A journalism degree is preferred, but not required.

• Fluency in AP Style

Benefits: Health, dental and vision insurance, life insurance, paid time off, flexible schedule, health savings account

If interested, please reach out to Phil at pseibel@trftimes.com with your resume and writing samples.