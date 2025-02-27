Reporter Intern

St. Cloud Live is an emerging print and digital news publication focused on delivering local news and entertainment to the St. Cloud metro. St. Cloud Live is part of Forum Communications Company, a 5th-generation family-owned media company with 20+ publications across the Upper Midwest that collectively deliver local news to more than 5 million readers every month.

This is an internship opportunity for St. Cloud Live, in partnership with St. Cloud State University. This person will do general news reporting and community coverage for approximately 10 weeks over the summer of 2025. Interested applicants should apply at www.forumcomm.com/careers

Must be:

An enrolled college student

Studying in the field of mass communication or another related area

Must have completed at least one year of college

Some writing experience, at the high school or college level, is preferred.

Video and photo skills are a plus!

This position will be based in St. Cloud, and the preferred candidate will be able to work primarily from our St. Cloud office OR from the Greater St. Cloud area (St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids, Waite Park, Sartell, St. Joseph, St. Augusta).

Expected compensation for this role is between $12 and $13/hour, based on qualifications and experience.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

We are a family-owned media and technology company that has been providing trustworthy, quality journalism and business solutions for more than a century. We’ve always been in the business of telling stories, but we’re more than just a newspaper today. As one of the Upper Midwest’s largest media organizations, we are leaders in the business of print and digital news, technology, telebroadcasting, printing, and agency advertising.

The company is comprised of passionate and purpose-driven people fueled by collaboration and innovation. In addition to a generous benefits package, you’ll enjoy development and growth opportunities, an inclusive and creative culture, and a safe working environment. We believe in supporting each other, working hard towards common goals, and having fun. Come for the perks. Stay for the people.

Forum Communications Company offers the following for all full time and 32 benefited employees:

Health, dental, and vision packages

Company paid short term disability and life insurance coverage

Critical illness, accident, and hospital indemnity coverage options

Paid maternity and parental leave

Retirement benefits

Generous PTO and paid volunteer hours

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship.