Seeking Skilled Journalist

The Free Press of Mankato, Minn., is seeking a skilled journalist to fill an opening as a general assignment reporter/copy editor. The Free Press is the leading daily newspaper and online news source serving the Mankato region and south-central Minnesota. Job duties include writing, reporting and editing relevant content for print, online and social media platforms. Applicants should have solid writing and reporting skills as well as working knowledge of digital content tools that include video, photography, audio as well as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Duties also will include a regular rotation on the night copy desk as well as weekend and night reporter rotation. Experience working at a daily news organization preferred. Send resume, cover letter and six samples of writing in print and provide URLs or electronic samples of digital work to Kathy Vos, News Editor, The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN, 56001. Or email to kvos@mankatofreepress.com