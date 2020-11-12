The Team

The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead is a family owned newspaper and communications company that has been in operation for more than 125 years. We are located in the heart of downtown Fargo and not too far from Minnesota’s beautiful lakes country. If you are seeking a career where you can help to grow our company, interact with coworkers and know that your voice and opinion matter, you have come to the right place.

Forum Communications is constantly evolving and aims to develop new concepts and approaches to reflect readers’ interests and habits. We believe in telling great stories that reflect our communities and readers, blending writing skill with compelling visuals to bring those stories to life. We aim to tell the stories our readers need and want to know. We aim to be creative, develop great content and value accurate journalism.

The Role

We are adding a Business Reporter to our newsroom team. The ideal candidate will be positive and eager to produce multimedia work on a range of topics, such as retail, small business, workplace, restaurants and bars, and community news as assigned. The right candidate will embrace creative multimedia storytelling and will be eager to produce engaging news, features and enterprise work for a digital audience. In this role, you will write and produce creative, unique digital content, videos, and photos. Collaborating with our audience engagement team to gain insight into website and story metrics will help to determine new and engaging ways to present content online. You will work with a team of producers to gain online audience as well as embrace a creative, collaborative approach with other team members to produce engaging news, features and enterprise work.

Experience writing for a newspaper, website, magazine or similar publication is ideal, in addition to experience using digital analytics tools such as Chartbeat, CrowdTangle and Google Analytics. Basic knowledge of video and photo editing is required. A journalism or communications degree is helpful, though equivalent experience will be considered. The ability to multi task in a fast-paced newsroom, be resourceful and provide ideas that readers will find interesting and compelling is crucial. Excellent communication skills and knowledge of AP Style is essential.

Applicants must possess a reliable vehicle covered with acceptable insurance and a valid driver’s license with a record insurable by the company.

For more details and to apply: https://www.appone.com/MainInfoReq.asp?R_ID=3286632