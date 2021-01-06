Editor / Reporter

Are you fair, honest, accurate and interested in your community? Then we’re looking for you!

The Redwood Gazette is seeking a talented writer who’s also handy with a camera to cover news across Redwood County with compelling news reports documenting life in and around Redwood Falls.

The ideal candidate is a self-starter with strong grammar skills and attention to detail, a respect for deadlines, and who believes community comes first.

If this is you, let’s connect! Apply online today at https://bit.ly/3pTe1zT