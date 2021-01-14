Interesting. Exciting. Fun. Those words help describe a job that is now open at the premier small three-days-a-week newspaper in northeast Wisconsin. The Marinette Menominee EagleHerald is looking for a full-time news reporter to add to its award-winning team. The paper is an anchor in the community and the No. 1 source for local news in a two-county area. Reporting duties will include meetings, features and general assignment. Reporters have flexibility to do investigative work, business articles, columns and enterprising stories. We are looking for a candidate who is enthusiastic, ambitious, a reliable self-starter, but most importantly, passionate about local news. The candidate also must have strong writing and editing skills, along with advanced computer skills. A knowledge of computer writing systems and InDesign is beneficial. Page layout experience is helpful, but we are willing to train the right person. Some photography is required. Candidates must provide their own reliable transportation and up-to-date insurance. We are a three-day morning paper and we regularly add stories to our website on off-print days. The EagleHerald is a member of Adams Publishing Group. We offer competitive wages, along with a strong benefit package. To apply send a resume and cover letter, along with three writing samples to Dan Kitkowski, editor, EagleHerald Publishing, 1809 Dunlap Ave., P.O. Box 77, Marinette, WI 54143 or email to dkitkowski@eagleherald.com. The paper is located in Marinette, right across from Menominee, Michigan, at the mouth of the Menominee River.