(4/11/22) The publisher of Senior Perspective newspaper and Definitive Woman magazine is actively looking for an editor to plan, coordinate, and edit articles for these two publications.

Candidates must have experience as a journalist and/or an editor, have a passion for writing and possess solid photography skills. We are looking for someone who is forward-thinking, organized, detail oriented and truly cares about the finished product. Experience in InDesign and Photoshop are helpful, but not required.

This is a flexible, 25-hour/week, part-time position. Full time employment would also be considered if the candidate has other skills/experience to bring to the table, including sales, layout, digital marketing, etc.

Senior Perspective is the state’s most read senior newspaper and is one of the most read newspapers in Minnesota. It currently has five editions distributed monthly and is distributed to locations covering more than half of the state. Definitive Woman is a full glossy magazine that focuses on issues important to women. It is published quarterly and distributed in west central Minnesota.

Email cover letter, resume and work samples to Jim Palmer, publisher, at jim@srperspective.com. Senior Perspective and Definitive Woman are based in Glenwood, Minnesota.

Deadline for applicants is May 13, 2022.