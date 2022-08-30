(8/30/22) The Sentinel in Fairmont, MN, is seeking a News Editor to lead a staff of six that covers

southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. The Sentinel, located in southern Minnesota and built on

five beautiful lakes, is published six-days a week. Skills required include reporting,

photography, InDesign layout, website management. Will be responsible for editing, local

editorials and feature writing.

Full-time employment with benefits. Those interested should send a cover letter, resume and

writing samples to: Publisher, Gary Andersen, PO Box 681, Fairmont, MN 56031. Or by email

to gandersen@fairmontsentinel.com