(8/8/22) Why not work where you play? Come and join our team at the Walleye Capital of the World! Lake of the Woods County of the best fishing and hunting in the country with year-round activities.

The Northern Light Region in Baudette has an opening for a reporter. Above average compensation at an award-winning respected community newspaper. Housing may be available, if needed.

Contact Julie Bergman, Page 1 Publications, julie@wiktel.com or call 218-230-8943