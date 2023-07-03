Local Managing Editor, St. Cloud Times

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is a subscription-led and digitally-focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer Prize-winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services.

Our current portfolio of media assets includes The USA TODAY NETWORK, which includes USA TODAY, and local media organizations in 43 states in the United States, and Newsquest, a wholly-owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom. We also own digital marketing services companies under the brand LocaliQ, which provide a cloud-based platform of products to enable small and medium-sized businesses to accomplish their marketing goals. In addition, our portfolio includes one of the largest media-owned events businesses in the U.S., USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures.

Gannett open roles are featured on various external job boards. When applying to a position at Gannett, you should be completing an application on Gannett Careers via Dayforce. Job postings directing you to complete an application on other external sites may not be valid.

Local Editor | Center for Community Journalism

Within the local division of Gannett’s USA TODAY Network, the Center for Community Journalism is a nationwide leadership, editing and planning structure supporting small and mid-sized newsrooms. Its mission is to provide timely, factual and relevant information as a public service in local communities. The CCJ focuses on unique and distinctive reporting on high-interest local topics including food, drink and culture; growth and development; government accountability; people-centered “sense of place”stories; and high school and Division I college sports. CCJ newsrooms succeed by valuing quality over quantity, recognizing that premium content for subscribers will sustain local journalism for the long haul.

Local editors are high-impact leaders, mentors, and coaches guiding a team of journalists within the CCJ. Supporting frontline journalists in both home and remote newsrooms, local editors provide guidance from idea to publication to deliver stories that engage on key issues and interests within local communities. This will mean working with reporters to hone ideas into focused stories that serve readers and help grow our subscriber base. By prioritizing DEI values in every aspect of their work, local editors cultivate high-performing teams and reach beyond traditional newspaper audiences. They intentionally create a culture of teamwork and belonging.

Dedication to transparency and accountability is key, as well as an eye for meaningful enterprise and watchdog stories with a focus on solutions.

The local editor works closely with producer/planners to maintain a consistent flow of quality stories, visuals and other content, enforce deadlines and identify opportunities. The local editor must be a hands-on digital leader, making effective use of social media, SEO and trends garnered from metrics. The successful leader in this role is adept at translating raw data into the language of journalism and motivating front-line journalists to pursue their public service mission while advancing our goals.

Local editors may work across multiple newsrooms and even across state lines, so curiosity and commitment to remote teams and other communities is essential. The CCJ is designed to prioritize what matters most to local communities – even those that don’t have an on-site local editor.

The Local Editor reports to a Group Editor and supervises frontline journalists within the wider context of the CCJ.

Responsibilities:

Boots on the ground editing for local newsrooms.

Primary assigning, story vetting, line editing. Managing workflow to meet deadlines.

Coaching and directly supervising front-line journalists, including regular 1:1s.

Ensuring steady productivity around high value topics and adjusting as needed.

Prioritizing DEI values in story selection, sourcing and hiring.

Being the local face of the news organization for the community where based and ensuring local engagement by frontline journalists in others.

Helping the staff hone skills in a wide range of storytelling: from real-time digital updates to narrative storytelling, employing alternative story forms and multimedia.

Using metrics and analytics to determine how to best reach and grow the audience.

Increasing digital audience and engagement and growing digital subscriptions.

Assuring daily work is completed on time and efficiently, setting priorities and coordinating with colleagues.

Receiving assignments in the form of objectives to meet goals; administering company policies that directly affect team members.

Assigning and editing articles for context, completeness, fairness, accuracy, balance, and adherence to news values. Demonstrating strong news judgment in the selection, prioritization and editing of content.

Writing effective digital headlines, social media posts, briefs and breaking news alerts that help attract audiences.

Market leader duties such as office/building administration, compliance and customer service that require hands-on engagement at the local level (with Market Leader Administrators).

Labor relations in certain markets (with Group Editor, HRBP, legal).

Leading or coordinating coverage when local news attracts a national audience (with Group Editor, Producer/Planners, others).

Cultivating a recruitment pipeline and screening, conducting first interviews for frontline journalists (with Group Editor, News and Talent Team, Recruiters).

Reviewing and optimizing beat and topic assignments within local newsrooms (with Group Editor).

Manage freelancers (with Operations Assistants).

Requirements:

Bachelor’s or master’s degree in journalism or related field or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Proven proficiency in applying analytics to content strategy.

Strong communication and collaboration skills.

Exposure to deadline-driven environment.

Exceptional planning and organizational skills.

SEO knowledge.

Self-motivation and self-direction.

Strong line-editing skills.

Strong people-management skills.

Strong problem-solving skills.

Creativity and out-of-the-box thinking.

Employment is contingent on passing a post-offer pre-employment background check.

Application instructions:

We are eager to learn more about you and how you fit this role. When you apply, don’t limit your upload to a resume; show us what you’ve done. To do so, put together a single document file that includes the following, in this order:

1. Your resume – one to two pages.

2. A cover letter that outlines how you would approach the job.

It is important that these items be assembled into a single document and uploaded in PDF format. Completing these steps will ensure that your application receives the highest consideration.

