2016-17 MNA Nominating Committee Report

MNA’s Nominating Committee has asked Diann Drew to stand for election to the MNA Board of Directors

Diann Drew is the Controller of Forum Communications Company Lakes Group Newspapers which includes Alexandria Echo Press, Detroit Lakes Tribune, Hancock Record, Morris Sun Tribune, Osakis Review, Park Rapids Enterprise, Perham Focus and Wadena Pioneer Journal.

Drew earned her undergraduate degree from Northern State University, majoring in sociology with a business minor.

Drew started her newspaper career as a circulation clerk at the Brookings Register in Brookings, SD in 1993 and was promoted to Business Manager and also worked as the Circulation Manager. She continued to work there until she joined the Alexandria Echo Press as Business Manager in 2000. She later added the responsibilities of managing the business functions for two other Forum weeklies and was promoted to Controller in 2015 with the added responsibilities of additional weeklies.

Drew has served on MNA’s membership committee. Outside of work she is active in the Alexandria Kiwanis Club having served as President. She has served as a board member of the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce and is currently a Chamber of Commerce Ambassador.

She makes her home in Alexandria with her husband, Don. They have two daughters, Erin and Rachel.

At 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, Nominating Committee Chairman Joni Harms will receive further nominations for officers and directors at the Member Services Booth at the MNA Convention.