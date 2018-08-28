2018 Political Questionnaire

As a service to its members, MNA distributes election questionnaires to candidates running for statewide office. Below, you will find the questions sent to U.S. House and Minnesota Supreme Court candidates, as well as their responses. You may use this material in your newspaper and related publications, website, etc. Answers provided to us by statewide candidates are posted as soon as possible after they are received by MNA staff. Please check back often for updates.
Minnesota Legislature
MNA does not send questions to candidates running for the Minnesota House of Representatives, however here are suggested questions for you to use. (Questions)
If you have any questions, please contact MNA at 612-278-0235 or member@mna.org
Governor & Lt Governor (Questions)
Jeff Johnson & Donna Bergstrom
Tim Walz & Peggy Flanagan
U.S. Senator (Questions)
Amy Klobuchar
Jim Newberger
U.S. Senator-Special Election (Questions)
Karin Housley
Tina Smith
Attorney General (Questions)
Keith Ellison
Doug Wardlow
Secretary of State (Questions)
John Howe
Steve Simon
State Auditor (Questions)
Julie Blaha
Pam Myhra
US Congress (Questions)
MN 1
Dan Freehan
Jim Hagedorn
MN 2
Angie Craig
Jason Lewis
MN 3
Erik Paulsen
Dean Phillips
MN 4
Betty McCollum
Greg Ryan
MN 5
Ilhan Omar
Jennifer Zielinski
MN 6
Tom Emmer
Ian Todd
MN 7
Dave Hughes
Collin Peterson
MN 8
Joe Radinovich
Pete Stauber