Karin Ramige Elected as MNA President

Karin Ramige, publisher at McLeod Publishing, Inc. in Glencoe, was elected president of the Minnesota Newspaper Association at the organization’s annual meeting Friday, January 25.

Ramige is a second-generation newspaper publisher, taking the reins from her father Bill Ramige in 2014. Bill served as MNA president 1995-1996. Karin is the first daughter of an MNA past president to be elected president of the association.

“Our industry has faced many new challenges in recent years and we will continue to face new challenges all the time,” Ramige said. “The MNA staff, executive director and board of directors work hard to face issues as they arise. It is a true honor to be elected as President of this amazing organization.”

Ramige replaces Mike Dalton of the Cannon Falls Beacon, who moves into the Past President position on the board. Chris Knight of the Mesabi Daily News is first vice president, Justin Lessman of the Jackson County Pilot is second vice president, and Chad Koenen of Henning Publications is third vice president. Other board members are Crystal Miller of the Albert Lea Tribune, Diann Drew of the Alexandria Echo Press, Mark Weber of APG Media and newly elected Tara Brandl of the Marshall Independent.

Ramige held her first position with The McLeod County Chronicle at the age of five, delivering a few newspapers on the way home from daycare and worked at the paper through high school and college. After graduating from Luther College, she worked in Minneapolis for a number of years. During that time, Ramige earned a Master of Business Administration from Augsburg College. In 2009, she returned to Glencoe to work at the newspaper full-time becoming publisher in 2014 and purchasing the company from her parents, Bill and Joyce, in 2017.

McLeod Publishing, Inc. publishes The McLeod County Chronicle, Arlington Enterprise, Glencoe Advertiser and Sibley Shopper.

The Minnesota Newspaper Association is the is the voluntary trade association of all general-interest newspapers in the State of Minnesota, acting on behalf of the newspaper press of the state, representing its members in the legislature and in court, managing local, regional, national newspaper advertising placement and working to enhance the quality of the state’s newspapers.