Chris Knight Elected as MNA President

Chris Knight, Publisher of the Mesabi Daily News, Hibbing Daily Tribune and Chisholm Tribune Press, was elected president of the Minnesota Newspaper Association at the organization’s annual meeting Friday, January 31.

Knight also serves as Regional President/Publisher for APG’s Northern Minnesota Region on the Iron Range, Grand Rapids and Walker, MN.

Knight replaces Karin Ramige of McLeod Publishing, Inc in Glencoe, who will move into the Past President position on the board. Justin Lessman of Jackson County Pilot is the first vice president, Chad Koenen of Henning Publications is second vice president and Crystal Miller of Albert Lea Tribune is third vice president. Other board members are Diann Drew of Alexandria Echo Press, Mark Weber of APG – East Central Minnesota, Tara Brandl of Tracy Area Headlight Herald and newly elected Lisa Schwarz of the St. Cloud Times.

“During my time as a board member of the Minnesota Newspaper Association, I have learned much from my fellow board members, past presidents and newspaper members. Along with our talented board members, executive director and MNA staff to help guide, I am honored, excited and looking forward to leading our organization in the coming year.

Knight began his advertising sales career at Manney’s Shopper in Virginia. He then moved into the Outdoor Advertising industry, selling and overseeing several Minnesota and Wisconsin markets for Skoglund Outdoor Advertising. He became advertising director at the Mesabi Daily News in 1995, then its publisher in 2005. During his time with Adams Publishing Group, Knight also served as a Regional President/Publisher for APG’s Southern Minnesota, Northern Wisconsin and the Eau Claire Press Company. He is a member of the Mesabi Range College Alumni Association’s board of directors, as well as several other local organizations. Knight resides in Virginia with his wife, Marci.

The Minnesota Newspaper Association is the voluntary trade association of all general-interest newspapers in the State of Minnesota, acting on behalf of the state’s newspaper press; representing its members in the legislature and in court; managing local, regional, national newspaper advertising placement; operating a press release service; and working to enhance the quality of the state’s newspapers.