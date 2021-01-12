Now, more than ever, newspapers play a key role in educating their readers and bringing attention to topics close to home. Join us to learn and develop skills to better serve our communities. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to expand your skills and meet other newspaper industry leaders!

The Minnesota Newspaper Association is excited to join forces with the Iowa Newspaper Association and Wisconsin Newspaper Association to host our first virtual Tri-State Convention

February 4-5, 2021

Click here to register and find out more.