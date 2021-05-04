May the words be with you: What writers can learn from ‘Star Wars’

By: Roy Peter Clark | Poynter

After more than 40 years, the Force is still with us. “Star Wars” is everywhere. And so is its influence on the craft of writing.

Among the journalists we know, none is more knowledgeable about the creative legacy of “Star Wars” than Jason Fry. As an independent author, Jason has written more than 30 “Star Wars” books and short stories. He is also the author of his own space adventure series, “Jupiter Pirates,” published by HarperCollins.

Before his literary journeys into space, Jason spent 13 years at the Wall Street Journal online as a reporter, editor, columnist, and blogger. He has been a frequent contributor to Poynter, serving as a writer, editor and visiting teacher.

