Magazine Editor

Position Summary:

This position directs all editorial activities for the bi-monthly InTents magazine and provides support to the senior editor in executing the editorial activities of IFAI’s monthly flagship publication Specialty Fabrics Review. The role ensures the quality, accuracy, utility and timeliness of each issue and all ancillary projects; duties include assigning and researching articles, writing, editing, proofing and overseeing digital activities related to InTents social media and the InTents website, and other editorial tasks as directed by the director of content & member programs and senior editor of Specialty Fabrics Review. Assists with special projects assigned by editors of other IFAI publications.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Editor, InTents magazine

• Produces, on time, each issue of InTents: researching authors and article topics, determining scheduling of articles, assigning articles to writers, logging invoices, writing, editing, formatting and proofing all articles, and obtaining photos and artwork.

• Works with director of content & member programs to develop an annual editorial calendar, the annual budget, and all reports, forms, support materials and documentation for the magazine.

• Manages the magazine through all stages of production: produces a run sheet at edit close, attends a cover graphics meeting, proofreads each version of proofs, and makes corrections to digital files, holding to established deadlines and production schedule.

• Communicates and works closely with the director of content & member programs, , sales manager, marketing, design, circulation and other IFAI staff on each issue to promote short- and long-range association, magazine, advertising and editorial goals.

• Functions as leader of the InTents team: sets meetings and agendas, assigns responsibilities, monitors follow-through, presents results.

• Researches and becomes conversant with industry topics, trends and personnel; becomes the voice of InTents to the industry.

• Closes each issue when it goes to the printer: files source material both physically and electronically, corresponds with source companies and writers, manages all issue-related correspondence.

• Provides copy and regular news updates for InTents website, twice-monthly e-newsletter, and social media. Monitors InTents social media and website.

• Updates NetForum database with sources and contributors of articles published in InTents.

• Recommends articles that can be repurposed in other IFAI publications with the goal of optimizing editorial writing budgets.

• Contributes to process improvement initiatives in the editorial department.

• Takes a proactive approach to working with all IFAI departments including membership, divisions, and sales to develop content that has industry-wide relevance.

Associate Editor, Review

• Contributes, writes and edits unique content for magazine website, social media and e-newsletter.

• Researches and becomes conversant with important industry topics, trends and personnel in the specialty fabrics industry; identifies topics and writers; contributes to and keeps consistent the editorial style, content and themes of the publication.

• Works with senior editor to produce the annual editorial calendar, budgets, reports, forms and other magazine procedures and documentation.

• Helps manage and coordinate all elements needed to produce each issue of the Review on time and within budget.

• Researches authors and topics, determines article schedule, assigns articles, writes, edits, formats and proofs articles, obtains images.

• Monitors magazines through all stages of production, proofreads and corrects each print and electronic version of proofs, holds to established deadlines and production schedule.

• Works closely with other editors, director of content & member programs, marketing, ad sales, circulation, design, divisions and membership to promote short- and long-range magazine, advertising and editorial goals.

• Represents the magazine and IFAI to readers, members, Expo attendees and the industry.

• Manages special projects, to include: writing letters/pitches to invite companies to submit information, following up on submissions to ensure that all information and images are obtained, researching and writing copy from company press releases, organizing content in an intuitive manner that makes sense from an editorial and design standpoint, and communicating with the sales department.

• Handles queries from readers, writers, advisors and IFAI staff.

• Closes each issue when it goes to the printer; files source material both physically and electronically, corresponds with source companies and writers, manages all issue-related correspondence.

• Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications/Competencies:

• Bachelor’s or advanced degree in journalism, communications or related field, plus 3+ years of editorial experience in print and online journalism, preferably in trade publishing.

• Excellent writing, editing and proofreading skills.

• Deadline oriented.

• Creativity, organizational abilities; should be a skilled communicator and leader.

• Proficiency with MS Word, Excel and database software, with ability to input and retrieve information from a computer using these programs.

• Ability to communicate with a wide variety of individuals. Able to understand directions and communicate and respond to inquiries in various forms.

• Strong ability to work independently and self-motivate.

• Ability to operate a computer, telephone, copier, calculator and other office machinery.

• Ability to move about building and within/between workstations.

• Occasional travel required.

• Eligible for full-time remote with professional home workspace available. Must reside within continental US. Preferred location is near IFAI headquarters.

Contact: slsahr@ifai.com