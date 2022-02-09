Assistant Editor/Reporter

The Standard-Gazette & Messenger, a weekly publication located in Fairfax, MN, is seeking an Assistant Editor. This position is responsible for doing interviews, writing stories, helping with assembly of the newspaper and special sections, and assisting customers. Some evening hours will be required. 32-40 hours per week.

For the right candidate, this could be the first step on a path to Managing Editor.

To apply, send resume and writing samples to Denise at sgmnewsads@gmail.com, or call 507-327-6512 for more information.