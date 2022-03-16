Multi Media Reporter

(3/16/22) Southwest News Media, a subsidiary of MediaNews Group, is seeking a Reporter to join the team!

Responsibilities

– Cover news stories in surrounding counties.

– Versatility is a must, as stories will cover a wide variety of topics, from city and county government to community events.

– Proficient in taking his/her own photos and producing their own videos and must be able to write, take photos and produce videos on deadline and in a fast-paced environment.

– Along with producing stories that are assigned, the reporter should also be able to pitch their own story ideas on a regular basis.

– The candidate must be able to research and develop stories to the utmost accuracy.

Qualifications

– Bachelors degree and experience in journalism or related field.

– Experience in reporting breaking news, politics, features, or enterprise is preferred.

– Experience in both photography and video, and a willingness to experiment with new storytelling tools and social media approaches.

– Strong writing across a variety of story types.

– A mindset to put the reader first.

– Some experience in copy editing a bonus.

– Curiosity is a must.

Please send resume to Mark Olson, molson@swpub.com