Multi Media Reporter

(3/16/22) Southwest News Media, a subsidiary of MediaNews Group, is seeking a Reporter to join the team!
Responsibilities
– Cover news stories in surrounding counties.
– Versatility is a must, as stories will cover a wide variety of topics, from city and county government to community events.
– Proficient in taking his/her own photos and producing their own videos and must be able to write, take photos and produce videos on deadline and in a fast-paced environment.
– Along with producing stories that are assigned, the reporter should also be able to pitch their own story ideas on a regular basis.
– The candidate must be able to research and develop stories to the utmost accuracy.
Qualifications
– Bachelors degree and experience in journalism or related field.
– Experience in reporting breaking news, politics, features, or enterprise is preferred.
– Experience in both photography and video, and a willingness to experiment with new storytelling tools and social media approaches.
– Strong writing across a variety of story types.
– A mindset to put the reader first.
– Some experience in copy editing a bonus.
– Curiosity is a must.
Please send resume to Mark Olson, molson@swpub.com