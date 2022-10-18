Nominations Open for MNA Half-Century Club

Nominations Open for MNA Half-Century Club

By on October 18, 2022 in Convention, Featured News, Latest News, Member News

The Minnesota Newspaper Association is proud to honor individuals who have worked in the newspaper industry for 50 years or more. Each January, new inductees to the Half-Century Club are recognized during MNA’s Annual Convention & Trade Show.

To nominate someone to the Half Century Club, please fill out the form below. MNA will contact you before the MNA Convention with details about the Half Century Club luncheon presentation.

Nominations are due Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Please contact Lisa Schwarz at lisas@mna.org with any questions. Thanks for nominating!

Half-Century Club

MNA Half-Century Club nominee(Required)
Date of birth(Required)
Please include parents' names, place of birth and any interesting details.
Please include dates and locations.
Please include publication/printing company names, years employed and duties/title for each position.
Please include spouse/partner information, any children, as well as their news industry connections, if any. Also, please include the nominee's special interests outside of the newspaper industry.
Nominator's name(Required)
(Required)