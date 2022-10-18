Nominations Open for MNA Half-Century Club

The Minnesota Newspaper Association is proud to honor individuals who have worked in the newspaper industry for 50 years or more. Each January, new inductees to the Half-Century Club are recognized during MNA’s Annual Convention & Trade Show.

To nominate someone to the Half Century Club, please fill out the form below. MNA will contact you before the MNA Convention with details about the Half Century Club luncheon presentation.

Nominations are due Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Please contact Lisa Schwarz at lisas@mna.org with any questions. Thanks for nominating!