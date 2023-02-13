Looking for photo work

Looking for photo work

By on February 13, 2023 in Newspaper Jobs

Pro photographer and member of the National Press Club is looking to do freelance work for a newspaper or magazine or any other photo work for weekly or biweekly in the tri-metro area. If you need photos for the MSHSL playoff, I am there to help. Contact Lou ” The Photo Guy ” Michaels,
1641 Cumberland Street Apt. 27, St. Paul, Minnesota 55117 -3554, 651-489-8006 (office), 612-638-8159 (cell). www.louthephotoguy.com, louthephotoguy@gmail.com.