The Cloquet Pine Journal is looking for a reporter to join its team in Cloquet, Minnesota. Located about 21 miles southwest of Duluth, Minnesota, Cloquet is a vibrant community located along the shores of the St. Louis River. The area offers a variety of opportunities for recreation in all four seasons, with Pine Valley Recreation Area and Jay Cooke State Park located within Carlton County. The reporter would be part of Duluth Media Group, which includes the Duluth News Tribune and the Superior Telegram, in addition to the Cloquet Pine Journal. While this reporter’s main focus of coverage would be Cloquet and Carlton County, they would be encouraged to collaborate with colleagues across the larger newsroom.

Reporters are part of the Duluth Mailers Union 62/Local 14733, Communications Workers of America guild. The reporter is responsible for news-gathering efforts for the Pine Journal, with a focus on building a loyal, engaged audience on each unique publishing platform.

Come for the perks: Excellent employee culture, competitive pay, 401(k), company-paid volunteer time, health and wellness initiatives for all employees. Additional perks for full-time positions include: comprehensive benefits package, generous paid time off, paid holidays and paid time off for birthday, paid parental and pregnancy disability leave for qualifying employees.

Stay for the people: Family-owned and operated since 1917, development and growth opportunities, inclusive, creative culture, safe working environment, employees of all ages and backgrounds, positive collaboration.

We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law. FCC currently does not offer employer sponsorship. Get more details and apply here.