The McLeod County Chronicle in Glencoe, Minn., is looking for an experienced journalist to lead our editorial team. This position has key responsibility for coordinating our print and digital news content. Additional duties will include reporting, sports, photography and other community-related assignments. A bachelor’s degree or related experience is preferred.

The best candidates will possess a team-oriented and flexible nature. Flexible scheduling will require some evening, weekend and holiday assignments. The ideal candidate already has some supervisory, editing and pagination experience. This full-time position offers a competitive wage and benefits including 401(k), health insurance, paid vacation and holidays. If interested please send your resume and two writing samples to: Karin Ramige, Publisher; karinr@glencoenews.com; 716 E. 10th St., Glencoe, MN 55336.

320-864-5518