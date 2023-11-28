Public Safety Watchdog

The Post Bulletin in Rochester, Minnesota, seeks a talented and purpose-driven reporter to cover its public safety beat. This premier position produces the highest readership of any beat in our newsroom. It involves coverage of local law enforcement and the judicial system.

We have transformed this beat in recent years from having a traditional focus on the day-to-day activities of law enforcement to having more of an investigative focus on the application of criminal justice in our community – including its purpose and effect. Readers have responded very well to this new approach.

The current position-holder has been promoted to a higher position within our company. We would like to carry on the momentum we have established with a new reporter. This position represents an opportunity for an ambitious reporter to further their career in a challenging and rewarding assignment, in a supportive newsroom environment.

This position requires intelligence, drive, good communication and organizational skills, and a level-headed demeanor. To be considered, a candidate must have a degree in journalism or related field, and we would prefer to see at least three years of professional experience.

The Post Bulletin serves Rochester and the surrounding southeastern Minnesota region, an area made up of eight counties with a population over 250,000. It is located about 90 minutes south of the Twin Cities. With 21 members, the Post Bulletin has the largest newsroom among local competitors and it is the leading news source for our area. We have been winners of the MNA Vance Trophy, recognizing journalistic excellence, three of the last five years.

The Post Bulletin is owned by Forum Communications Co., a family-owned media company based in Fargo, North Dakota. Our company’s purpose is to serve communities with high-quality journalism.

Questions? Contact Post Bulletin Editor Jeff Pieters at 507-285-7748, or email jpieters@postbulletin.com.