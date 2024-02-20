The Union-Times in Princeton and County News Review in Cambridge, Minnesota, are looking for a shared full-time sports editor and photographer to cover varsity sports and outdoor activities. We’re looking for somebody who can keep pace with game coverage and stats for multiple high schools. Duties include writing, reporting, photography, social media and online postings. Great opportunity for someone who loves sports and being active.

The ideal candidate is someone who can engage readers, players and coaches in our communities and enjoy their work in the process. You must be able to prioritize your time on a busy beat and be able to quickly turn stories, balanced with the ability to create entertaining features. Recent college graduates encouraged to apply. Full-time with benefits, including 401(k).

Submit resume and clips (writing and photography) to John Wagner, editor, at: john.wagner@apgecm.com.