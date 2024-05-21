The perfect job in the perfect location. Sun Thisweek is looking for a community editor to join our team in the south metro communities of Lakeville and Rosemount, near the Twin Cities. This full-time position is based in our Apple Valley office and includes coverage of local government beats, business, breaking news, in-depth feature stories, photography and layout.
Your passion for community journalism has a home here. Share compelling stories that make a difference in the community where you work. Successful candidates must be flexible, attentive to detail, able to communicate concisely and capable in photography. New college graduates encouraged to apply.
Requirements:
- Strong critical thinking and problem-solving skills.
- The ability to create content for our digital and print products and use social media to engage our audience is essential.
- Knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop, Microsoft Office, AP Style and online content management systems would be helpful.
- Education or experience in journalism or a related field is preferred.
- A valid driver’s license, reliable vehicle and driving record insurable by the company.
To apply, please send your resume, cover letter and 3-4 examples of your work to Tad Johnson at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.