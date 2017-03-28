Attention All Designers: Directory Cover Design Contest!

MNA continues its 150th Anniversary with the Newspaper Directory cover design contest. The winner will have their design featured on the cover of our 2017/2018 Newspaper Directory that will be printed in July. As in years past, we prefer to feature a cover that includes a photo or photos that highlight the great state in which we live.

The winner will have their design featured on the cover with credits on the Table of Contents page AND receive free registration to the 2018 MNA Annual Newspaper Convention. Other finalists’ designs will be featured inside the directory.

The contest is open to all designers employed by current MNA Member Newspapers. The cover should consist of a photo or series of photos with reproduction rights that are owned by the newspaper and/or its staff photographers. No stock commercial artwork or clip art please.

The deadline for submitting entries is April 28th.

Details:

Submitted entries should consist of one (1) page that is 8.245”w and 10.75”h with a bleed of 0.25” on all sides.

Cover entries should contain the following text and images: “Minnesota Newspaper Association” “Newspaper Directory” “2017/2018” the MNA logo (click to download) the MNA 150th Anniversary logo (click to download)

Include a photo or series of photos that highlights our great state.

CMYK color with fonts embedded & subset – Type 1 or OpenType preferred.

Submitted file over should be a high-resolution PDF.

All entries must be submitted via email to DesignContest@mna.org

The MNA staff will choose the winner and other finalists. All winning parties will be notified by May 5th.

Please contact Cynthia at cynthia@mna.org or 612.278.0232 with any questions you might have. Good luck!