Register Now for our Drone Journalism Workshop!

June 9, 2017

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Registration: http://dronejournalism.eventbrite.com

The Minnesota Newspaper Association in partnership with The UpTake, Maverick Drones Systems and the Minnesota Journalism Center at the University of Minnesota are conducting a drone journalism workshop on Friday June 9, 2017 to take place at the Better Business Bureau in Burnsville, Minnesota.

The aim of the workshop is to introduce newsroom leaders and individual journalists to unmanned aerial systems (UAS) operations, answer questions about legal and ethical compliance, and explore the costs and other considerations of using drones for journalism. Our hope is to encourage the safe and effective integration of drones into storytelling in Minnesota communities.

COST

General – $150

Minnesota Newspaper Association members and Students – $50

Several scholarships are available. For more information, contact Sarah Jackson at sarah@mna.org

# of seats = 35

WORKSHOP AGENDA

Coffee and Networking — 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

How to get started with Drone Journalism — 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

In this morning we’ll introduce attendees to drone operations and their role in information gathering and journalism. Topics include an overview of the drone pilot certification process (also known as the FAA’s Unmanned Aerial System Pilot certification), costs of purchasing and owning a drone, and drone insurance.

Lunch and Networking — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Staying out of legal trouble — 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

A Q&A with Minnesota Newspaper Association Attorney Mark Anfinson about drone operations, journalism and legal liabilities.

Ethical concerns and drone journalism – 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

In this final classroom session of the day, we’ll go over the ethics of flying a drone for journalistic purposes. We’ll apply the Society of Professional Journalists Code of Ethics to drone journalism and look at the “code of ethics for drone journalists” developed by the Professional Society of Drone Journalists.

Hands on with the drones! – 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Get your hands on a drone and take it for a supervised test flight. Maverick Drone Systems, a drone retailer and service provider based in Savage, MN will be on hand with drones and a sales representative to answer any questions you might have and let you fly a drone.

