NNA 2017 newspaper contest winners announced

SPRINGFIELD, IL—Judging results have been processed and winners of the National Newspaper Association 2017 Better Newspaper Contest and Better Newspaper Advertising Contest have been posted online here.

Winners will be recognized at the awards breakfast to be held Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, during NNA’s 131st Annual Convention & Trade Show at the Hyatt Regency Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. Visit NNA’s events webpage to register online for the convention at: www.nnaweb.org/convention.

There were 1,433 entries in the Better Newspaper Editorial Contest and 221 entries in the Better Newspaper Advertising Contest for a total of 1,654 entries. A total of 475 awards were won by 117 member newspapers in 33 states.

California had the most combined BNC/BNAC wins with 56, followed by Wyoming with 48 and Texas and Iowa tying at 47.

Minnesota Winners Include:

Dodge County Independent, Kasson, Minnesota, FIRST PLACE Best Serious Column, Daily & Non-daily Division, circ. less than 3,000

Dodge County Independent, Kasson, Minnesota, SECOND PLACE Best Local News Coverage, Daily & Non-daily Division, circ. less than 3,000

Dodge County Independent, Kasson, Minnesota, SECOND PLACE Freedom of Information, Daily & Non-daily Division

Dodge County Independent, Kasson, Minnesota, FIRST PLACE Best Feature Story, Non-daily Division, circ. less than 2,000

Frazee-Vergas Forum, Frazee, Minnesota, HONORABLE MENTION, Best Feature Photo, Non-daily Division, circ. less than 3,000

Frazee-Vergas Forum, Frazee, Minnesota, THIRD PLACE Best Photo Essay, Daily & Non-daily Division, circ. less than 3,000

Frazee-Vergas Forum, Frazee, Minnesota, THIRD PLACE, Best Health Story, Daily & Non-daily Division, circ. less than 6,000

Hutchinson Leader, Hutchinson, Minnesota, General Excellence, Non-daily Division, circ. 3,000-5,999 (placement to be announced)

Hutchinson Leader, Hutchinson, Minnesota, THIRD PLACE Best Editorial Page(s), Daily & Non-daily Division, circ. less than 6,000

Hutchinson Leader, Hutchinson, Minnesota, THIRD PLACE Best Sports Photo, Non-daily Division, circ. 3,000-4,999

Hutchinson Leader, Hutchinson, Minnesota, THIRD PLACE Best Breaking News Story, Non-daily Division, circ. 3,000-5,999

Hutchinson Leader, Hutchinson, Minnesota, FIRST PLACE Best Investigative or In-Depth Story or Series, Non-daily Division, circ. 3,000-9,999

Steele County Times, Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, THIRD PLACE Civic – Community Service Award, Daily & Non-daily Division

Steele County Times, Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, FIRST PLACE Best Feature Photo, Non-daily Division, circ. less than 3,000

Steele County Times, Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, THIRD PLACE Best Breaking News Story, Non-daily Division, circ. less than 3,000

Stillwater Gazette, Stillwater, Minnesota, SECOND PLACE Best Investigative or In-Depth Story or Series, Non-daily Division, circ. less than 3,000

Lists of winners by categories and by newspaper are available on the Contests webpage at nnaweb.org/better-newspaper-contest. Winners will be recognized in a special contest PDF available online following the annual convention. Places won in General Excellence categories will be announced at the awards breakfast.

Judging was performed primarily by active community newspaper editors and publishers, as well as retired university journalism professors and retired or former newspaper professionals.

Established in 1885, the National Newspaper Association is the voice of America’s community newspapers and is the one of the largest newspaper associations in the country.

Questions regarding the contest winners should be directed to Lynne Lance at lynne@nna.org.