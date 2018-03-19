BENN Publisher Solutions – Replay of 2/28 Digital Revenue Webinar

In this 18-minute video reply of last month’s webinar, Jack Ratzsch of BENN Publisher & Advertiser Solutions explains ways that newspapers of any size can increase their digital revenue. MNA and BENN will host another webinar soon…please stay tuned and be sure to check future editions of your weekly MNA Member Bulletin for more details.

About BENN:

Offering community newspapers access to the largest national digital ad networks and direct client buys that bypass most community news sites, curently partnering with over 175 news sites around the country.

Contact BENN:

Jack Ratzsch

410-625-6425

jack@bennsolutions.com

www.bennsolutions.com