Mike Dalton – Elected MNA President

Mike Dalton, publisher of the Cannon Falls Beacon, was elected president of the Minnesota Newspaper Association at the organization’s annual meeting in January.

Dalton is a fifth-generation newspaper editor/publisher, taking over the reins from his father Dick Dalton in 2013. The Cannon Falls Beacon has been published continuously since 1876, and has been in the Dalton family since 1880.

“I grew up in MNA,” Dalton said. “Like many family newspaper people, I’ve been around the industry since before I could remember. It was an honor to be elected to the board in 2013 and even more of an honor to be chosen to lead MNA in 2018.

“Our industry is undergoing change at a very rapid rate,” he continued, “but MNA is uniquely positioned to meet those changes and any issues that may arise because of them. MNA has an exceptional staff and executive director, and the board of directors is not afraid to tackle difficult subjects and make difficult decisions.”

Dalton replaces Chris Schultz of the Herald Journal, who moves into the Past President position on the board. Karin Ramige of the McLeod County Chronicle is first vice president, Chris Knight of the Mesabi Daily News is second vice president, and Justin Lessman of the Jackson County Pilot is third vice president. Other board members are Chad Koenen of Henning Publications, Crystal Miller of the Albert Lea Tribune, Diann Drew of the Alexandria Echo Press, and newly elected Mark Weber of ECM-APG Media.

Dalton and his wife Mary have two children, Ethan (23) and Emma (18). Dick Dalton became editor of the newspaper in the mid-1960s and continued in that position until 2013. His wife Kathy worked at the newspaper until retiring in 2015.