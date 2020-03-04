It Pays to Pay Attention

By John Foust

Abby, who owns a retail store, told me about an appointment with a salesperson from her

local newspaper. “I did plenty of research before I contacted him and decided to run a

campaign in his paper. When I called him, I made it clear that I was going to buy some

advertising and just needed him to drop by to confirm a few details, so I could pay in

advance.

“When he arrived, I reminded him that I had a tight schedule, but he launched into a full

sales presentation. In an attempt to move things along, I pulled out my checkbook and asked

if I should make the check payable to the newspaper or to the publishing company – which

had different names. What happened next was one of the strangest things I’ve ever seen. He

completely ignored my question and started talking about the corporate owner of the paper.

He had positive things to say, but it had nothing to do with my advertising. After about five

minutes of listening to that, I put the checkbook away, thanked him for his time and told

him I might run some ads with his paper in the future.

Even though that happened years ago, Abby still remembers the frustration she felt at the

time. “That salesperson wasn’t paying attention at all. He was completely out of touch with

what was going on in our meeting.”

Hearing about Abby’s experience reminded me of something that once happened to a family

friend. He was buying a used car from a dealership and thought it would be a simple

process. The plan was to do online research, find a car of interest, take a test drive and make

a decision. The transaction didn’t involve financing or a trade-in.

“The price fit my budget exactly,” he said. “I told the salesperson there was no room to buy

extras. But before he accepted my check and handed over the keys, I was introduced to a

finance person and led into his office. Since I knew that was standard procedure at a lot of

dealerships, I said right up front that I wasn’t interested in added features or an extended

warranty. I’ve bought a number of cars over the years. Sometimes I’ve bought extended

warranties and sometimes I haven’t. This time, I didn’t want one.”

“The finance guy was new in his position and didn’t seem to know how to handle a

customer who wasn’t in the market for extras. He was determined to stick to the script he

had been taught, so I had to listen to a pitch on a variety of extended warranties. I repeatedly

asked him to cut it short, but he kept going until the bitter end. Even though he was pleasant

and friendly, he was completely out of touch with the situation. It was a total waste of time

for both of us.”

Two stories, one lesson. When you’re face-to-face with a client, it pays to pay attention.

