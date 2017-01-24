See You at the MNA Convention!

Convention week has finally arrived! We can’t wait to see you there! There are a few important notes and reminders below. Please note: the MNA staff will working on-site at the convention this week (Wednesday-Friday). If you need to reach someone, the easiest way will be by email. Thanks! We have nearly 700 people pre-registered! Check in at the convention registration desk early to avoid lines. If you did not pre-register, on-site registration is available starting Wednesday, January 25 at 2:00 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom Foyer. A limited number of meal tickets will be available for sale on site. If you have any questions, the quickest way to reach us this week is by email: member@mna.org. Convention by the Numbers 150th Annual MNA Convention

682 attendees pre-registered for the Convention

24 speakers excited to present sessions

119 "First Timers" registered (give those with a purple ribbon a warm welcome!)

26th Year at the DoubleTree by Hilton (formerly the Sheraton AND the Radisson)

4,255 entries submitted in the 2015-2016 Better Newspaper Contests

19 Trade Show Vendors to visit at Convention

16 different name badge ribbons (how many do you have?)

1,051 – approximate number of meals served during Convention

75 MNA Members who serve on various committees

who serve on various committees 10 MNA Staff members who make all of the convention magic happen Convention Location All convention sessions, luncheons and the Better Newspaper Contest Banquet will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel – Minneapolis South. The address and phone number are below. DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel – Minneapolis South

7800 Normandale Boulevard

Bloomington, MN 55439 Phone: 952-835-7800 Travel Alert: Hwy. Highway 169 closures Please plan ahead accordingly! Following a string of delays, the big Highway 169 project between Bren Road and 7th Street is underway, a major undertaking that will close the busy highway for 10 months. The project has been twice-delayed, first due to weather and then a second time, to protect utility cables running under the bridge. Besides the section that will be completely closed, southbound Hwy. 169 will be one lane from Excelsior Blvd to 7th Street, and northbound Hwy. 169 will be a single lane from Hwy. 62 to Bren Road. See news story. DETOURS: Recommended MnDOT detour for northbound traffic: EB Hwy. 62, NB Hwy. 100, WB I-394 to Hwy. 169. Recommended MnDOT detour for southbound traffic: WB I-394, SB I-494 to Hwy. 169. Click here for more information. Registration Desk Hours Visit the registration desk, in the Grand Ballroom Foyer, Floor 2, to register on site or to check in, and receive your name badge, meal tickets (if you purchased them) and welcome bag. Wednesday, January 25: 2:00 p.m.–6:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 26: 8:00 a.m.–6:30 p.m.

Friday, January 27: 8:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m. MNA Welcome Reception – Wednesday 1/25 Join us Wednesday evening, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., in the Grand Ballroom Foyer for a Convention Welcome Reception! Join fellow convention attendees for an exclusive beverage tasting experience with local purveyors, featuring wine, beer, spirits and non-alcoholic options. Take time to view the winning entries in the Better Newspaper Contest, visit the MNA Convention photo booth with friends and colleagues, chat with trade show vendors and reconnect with MNA friends. Convention Schedule The MNA Convention schedule is now available online. You will receive a printed program when you arrive at the convention. But, you can start planning your 2017 MNA Convention experience today! Read bios and session descriptions for all of our excellent sessions now by visiting the link below. We’ve got sessions for everyone on your staff, from managers and editors, to reporters and photographers, the circulation department, the ad sales desk and more! Download the Convention Schedule & Session Descriptions (PDF) All Session and speaker info:

http://mna.org/mna-convention/sessions-speakers/ Thank you to our generous convention sponsors:

